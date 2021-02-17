Watch now: A discussion about public health solutions to gun violence

As part of the Seeking Solutions series covering gun violence in Missouri, the Kansas City Star is hosting a conversation about public health solutions.

Panelists include:

Arletha Bland-Manlove, an Independence, Missouri, resident and community organizer who lost a nephew to gun violence in 2020;

Mikel Whittier, justice and social equity strategist formerly at the St. Louis Integrated Health Network;

Marvia Jones, violence prevention and policy manager at the Kansas City Health Department.

This digital event is part of the Missouri Gun Violence Project, a two-year, statewide journalism collaboration investigating the causes and possible solutions to gun violence. It is supported by the nonprofits Report for America and Missouri Foundation for Health.

