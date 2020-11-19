Watch now: Guns and domestic violence in Springfield and across Missouri

Nationally, Missouri is second only to Alaska for its per-capita rate of men killing women, according to the Violence Policy Center. With nearly 2,800 domestic-violence crimes reported in 2018, Springfield consistently has the highest rate in the state.

As part of a series of articles looking at the causes, consequences and possible solutions to gun violence, the Post-Dispatch partnered with the Kansas City Star, Report for America and the Missouri Foundation for Health on the Missouri Gun Violence Project.

Across Missouri, domestic violence was responsible for just a third of the nearly 400 women shot and killed during the same five years, according to Missouri Highway Patrol data. In Springfield, domestic violence plays an outsize role in the fatal shootings of women, accounting for 80% of them for that period.

This discussion will start at 12:30 p.m. and focus on the connection between guns and domestic violence in Springfield and across Missouri. The panel includes: