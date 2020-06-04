Watch Now: Police look for Tuesday morning burglars of Metro PCS in Dutchtown neighborhood
Watch Now: Police look for Tuesday morning burglars of Metro PCS in Dutchtown neighborhood

Looting, vandalism results from protest in downtown St. Louis

A looter comes face to face with a St. Louis police officer and his K9 at the Fresh Image store on Tucker Boulevard on Monday, June 1, 2020. As officers moved in on the looted building, those inside were allowed to leave without being arrested. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

ST. LOUIS — Police are asking for the public's help identifying several people who broke into and looted a Metro PCS Tuesday morning in the Dutchtown neighborhood. 

The burglars are shown in surveillance video breaking glass and knocking down a barrier to enter the store, then searching through shelves and drawers. Several items were taken from the store. 

The Metro PCS theft was part of a long night of violence and destruction in the city, during which more than 70 businesses across St. Louis were damaged.

Police ask anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-317-TIPS (8477).  

