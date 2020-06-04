Watch Now: Police look for Tuesday morning burglars of Metro PCS in Dutchtown neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police are asking for the public's help identifying several people who broke into and looted a Metro PCS Tuesday morning in the Dutchtown neighborhood.

The burglars are shown in surveillance video breaking glass and knocking down a barrier to enter the store, then searching through shelves and drawers. Several items were taken from the store.

The Metro PCS theft was part of a long night of violence and destruction in the city, during which more than 70 businesses across St. Louis were damaged.

Police ask anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-317-TIPS (8477).