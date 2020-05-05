Water main break causes geyser to erupt along I-270, slowing traffic

Motorists along Interstate 270 saw a geyser erupt near Dunn Road on Tuesday morning due to a broken water main.

Traffic inched along and emergency vehicles took up the right lane as crews arrived to try to fix the break after 7 a.m. Tuesday. The powerful stream of water, which appeared to shoot 15 to 20 feet into the air, was shut off about an hour later.

Brian Russell with Missouri American Water said the 16-inch water main that broke was under Dunn Road. Westbound traffic near the West Florissant Avenue exit were the closest motorists to the stream of water.

"It's blowing away from the highway, thankfully," he said.

Crews shut off a valve, then would be breaking into the pavement to make repairs, Russell said. A repair like that could take four to six hours, he said. It wasn't immediately clear if residences or businesses would be without water during the repair, he added.

