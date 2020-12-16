 Skip to main content
Water main break closes northbound Interstate 55 in St. Louis County
MoDOT

Image courtesy of the Missouri Department of Transportation.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A water main break Wednesday caused all northbound lanes of Interstate 55 to temporarily close at Weber Road, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Missouri American Water workers were at the scene.

Traffic was diverted at Bayless Avenue, in the southern portion of St. Louis County, before the lanes were later reopened.

