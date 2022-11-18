Water main break leads to boil advisory for parts of St. Louis

A broken 36-inch water main in St. Louis led the St. Louis Water Division to issue a boil advisory early Friday for some parts of the city.

Neighborhoods affected are:

• St. Louis Place, Old North St. Louis, Carr Square and Columbus Square

• Downtown and Downtown West

• Peabody-Darst-Webbe, LaSalle Park, Soulard and Kosciusko

Officials said the Water Division hasn't found any contamination in the water supply, and the advisory was issued as a precaution. It's unclear how long it will be in effect.

The boil advisory means customers should boil water vigorously for three minutes before using it for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth. Ice cubes from an automatic ice machine should be thrown away.

Other information about a boil advisory can be found here. For details on the boundaries of the area impacted, go to this map.