Waterloo man fatally stabbed at St. Charles hotel, person of interest in custody

ST. CHARLES — A man was found with fatal stab wounds to his chest outside the Red Roof Inn on Zumbehl Road, police said Wednesday.

Douglas Comstock, 34, of Waterloo, Illinois, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were called about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday for a disturbance and found a man with an injury to his forehead. After further investigation, police found Comstock suffering from grave wounds to his chest.

Investigators determined the man with the head injury had argued with Comstock about Comstock being "rowdy" in the hotel, police said. The confrontation turned physical and Comstock struck the other man, who then pulled a knife from his waistband and stabbed Comstock, police said. Investigators found a knife at the scene.

Police took the second man into custody, but charges have not been filed. Officials said the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney's Office is trying to determine if there is enough cause to file charges or if the second man acted in self-defense.

Police are still searching for more witnesses or anyone with video footage of the incident.

Neither of the men involved were employees of the hotel, police said.

