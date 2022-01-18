Waterloo man killed in two-vehicle crash in St. Clair County

A man from Waterloo died in a two-vehicle crash in St. Clair County on Monday afternoon, police said.

The Illinois State Police identified the victim as 56-year-old Steven Vaughn.

The crash occurred at about 12:20 p.m. Monday on Illinois Highway 158, just north of Besse Lane.

Vaughn was driving a 2011 Dodge truck west on the highway, and a 2020 Hino box truck was heading east.

Police said the driver of the box truck tried to turn left into a business lot when the truck hit Vaughn's pickup head-on.

The driver of the box truck is a 65-year-old man from Freeburg. He was uninjured, police said. Police ticketed the man for failure to yield while turning left.

