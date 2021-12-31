'We will never be the same': Family mourns Illinois sheriff's deputy fatally shot in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. — The family of a sheriff's deputy who was killed here by a man who went on to carjack, rob and shoot more people during a two-state manhunt this week said Friday their son, husband, father and friend was a hero.

Deputy Sean Riley's family in a written statement thanked the thousands of people who offered their support.

"Our world has been shattered, and we will never be the same," the statement said. "But we take comfort in knowing that he lived his life to the fullest, he loved his family and friends deeply and he died doing what he loved."

A visitation, funeral and burial are planned for Monday in Fairfield, Illinois, roughly two hours east of St. Louis and 30 minutes west of the Indiana border.

The man accused of fatally shooting Riley is 40-year-old Ray Tate of Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

Illinois State Police said Tate took Riley's squad car immediately after the shooting then drove a few minutes east where he held a semitrailer at gunpoint and forced him to drive to St. Peters, Missouri.