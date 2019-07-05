Updated at 4:25 p.m. with city comment, the number injured and Saturday's cancellation
WEBSTER GROVES — Eleven people were hurt when a 3-inch fireworks shell exploded during the city's July 4th night show, causing a second shell to shoot toward spectators, officials said.
"Fire was all over the place," said Brian Hardesty, of Richmond Heights. "My wife was stomping out balls of fire right near my 3-year-old's face."
The misfire at Webster Groves Community Days prompted the city to cancel a second show planned for Saturday.
Officials said they would conduct a "full, complete and transparent review of everything that occurred on July 4."
Thurday's 20-minute show was about seven minutes from the ending when a mortar shell exploded, causing a nearby tube to shoot another shell "in a near horizontal manner" toward spectators, according to city officials. The shell exploded and sent fragments into the crowd. Injuries were minor, the city said, and treated on-site.
Hardesty said his family was sitting behind an orange fence about 75 yards from where the fireworks were being ignited. Thirteen minutes in, two fireworks popped but didn't shoot up, he said. Then one shot right at them.
"It was a big one," he said. "I'm surprised nobody got killed."
Just had the Webster Groves fireworks display literally blow up in OUR faces. I have the whole thing in slo mo. pic.twitter.com/J8YAyoMBuo— Brian Hardesty (@brianhardesty) July 5, 2019
He said he thought some spectators went to the emergency room.
"My kids are all very skittish and scared today," he said.
J & M Displays, the operator, said the cause of the shell malfunction would be investigated.
J & M is based in Iowa and has been in business since 1980. Its website pledges that "safety of the audience, your staff and our technicians is always our number one concern."