Webster Groves homeowner fatally shoots burglar, police say

WEBSTER GROVES — A homeowner armed with a shotgun killed a burglar early Friday in Webster Groves, police said.

The shooting was reported at 2:51 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Grant Road.

Lt. Andrew Miller of the Webster Groves police said the burglar died at a hospital. Miller said he was an adult and police are still trying to identify him.

Miller said the burglar had entered the home from a back door and was confronted by the homeowner. The homeowner, whose name was not released by police, ordered the burglar to get out.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The burglar wouldn't comply, Miller said, and the homeowner shot him.

The burglar was alone and Miller said police investigators don't think he had accomplices.

Police did not arrest the homeowner. Detectives were still at the home hours later and Miller said the case is still being investigated.

Typically in Missouri, such shootings of intruders could be considered justified under the "castle doctrine," the state’s expanded self-defense law.