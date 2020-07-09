Webster Groves man charged with raping 15-year-old girl

WEBSTER GROVES — A Webster Groves man is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl at a mutual friend's home on Tuesday, charges say.

Willie J. Barton Jr., 37, of the 100 block of East Waymire Avenue, was charged Wednesday with one count of second-degree statutory rape.

Barton is alleged to have restrained the teen, removed her clothes and raped her on a couch at the home in the 700 block of North Elm Avenue in Webster Groves, charges say. Barton then showered and left.

Barton and the teen knew each other through church, charges say.

The homeowner received a text from the teen saying Barton had raped her, according to the charges. After police came and searched the home, they went to arrest Barton who tried to flee.

Barton at first denied raping the girl, then admitted starting to have sex with her but knew it was wrong and decided to stop, charges say. He later recanted his statement to police.

Barton was being held on a $75,000 bail. He has pending felony charges of drug possession filed in St. Louis County Circuit Court on June 4.

He has no lawyer, according to court documents.

