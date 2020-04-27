Webster Groves man used kitchen knife to kill stepfather, documents say

The day after he turned 21, Ryne Alan Dobson grabbed an 8-inch kitchen knife and stabbed his stepfather to death in their Webster Groves home, according to court records obtained Monday.
Dobson was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Kevin Nentwig, 49.
The killing happened about 1:30 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 800 block of Newport Avenue. Bail for Dobson is set at $1 million cash.
Police have not disclosed a motive for the attack. Webster Groves police officer Jillian McCoy said in court papers that Dobson stabbed Nentwig multiple times and that a witness saw Dobson holding the knife immediately afterward.
McCoy said Dobson "made multiple spontaneous statements admitting his guilt," but McCoy did not elaborate. Court records do not list an attorney representing Dobson.
Neither police nor prosecutors would say what the relationship was between Dobson and Nentwig. However, a relative told the Post-Dispatch that Nentwig was married to Dobson's mother.
Capt. Stephen Spear of the Webster Groves police said Dobson turned 21 on Friday. Spear didn't know if the stabbing happened during a party for Dobson, and he wouldn't say if there had been a dispute. Spear said the only people at the home when police arrived were those who lived there. Nentwig died at the scene, Spear said.
Spear said police had been called to the home twice in recent years, for a medical issue and a house alarm. According to an online records search, Dobson's only other court case in Missouri appears to be for a speeding ticket in Rolla, Missouri, last year. Court records show that Dobson turned 21 on Friday.
McCoy said Dobson posed a danger to the community "because his gruesome actions show a callous disregard for human life."
Nentwig in February was promoted to vice president of Rx Systems Inc., a St. Charles firm that manufactures pharmacy supplies. Before that role, he had spent 10 years as director of the long-term care division for the company.
"He brought tremendous energy, humor and work ethic everywhere he went. And everybody loved Kevin," Derek Jensen, executive vice president for Rx Systems, told the Post-Dispatch.
Some former Webster Groves High School students who played club hockey in the last several decades gathered at the city's ice rink parking lot on Sunday to mourn their friend. About 100 people participated. Club members plan to hold another gathering in honor of Nentwig once the coronavirus social-distancing rules are lifted.
