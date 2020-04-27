Webster Groves man used kitchen knife to kill stepfather, documents say

The day after he turned 21, Ryne Alan Dobson grabbed an 8-inch kitchen knife and stabbed his stepfather to death in their Webster Groves home, according to court records obtained Monday.

Dobson was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Kevin Nentwig, 49.

The killing happened about 1:30 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 800 block of Newport Avenue. Bail for Dobson is set at $1 million cash.

Police have not disclosed a motive for the attack. Webster Groves police officer Jillian McCoy said in court papers that Dobson stabbed Nentwig multiple times and that a witness saw Dobson holding the knife immediately afterward.

McCoy said Dobson "made multiple spontaneous statements admitting his guilt," but McCoy did not elaborate. Court records do not list an attorney representing Dobson.

Neither police nor prosecutors would say what the relationship was between Dobson and Nentwig. However, a relative told the Post-Dispatch that Nentwig was married to Dobson's mother.