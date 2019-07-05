WEBSTER GROVES — City officials here were mum Friday morning about a July 4 fireworks mishap that may have left some spectators injured.
"Fire was all over the place," said Brian Hardesty of Richmond Heights. "My wife was stomping out balls of fire right near my 3-year-old's face."
Hardesty was at the annual Webster Groves Community Days' fireworks show at the Webster Groves recreation complex on Thursday night with his wife, daughter, 1, and son, 3.
He said they were sitting behind an orange fence about 75 yards from where the fireworks were being ignited.
Just had the Webster Groves fireworks display literally blow up in OUR faces. I have the whole thing in slo mo. pic.twitter.com/J8YAyoMBuo— Brian Hardesty (@brianhardesty) July 5, 2019
At a point in the display that Hardesty would guess was close to the finale, two fireworks popped but didn't shoot up, he said. And then one shot right at them.
"It was a big one," he said. "I'm surprised nobody got killed."
He said about a half dozen people went to the emergency room.
"My kids are all very skittish and scared today," he said.
Police, fire and city officials did not return calls seeking comment. A woman who answered at City Hall on Friday morning said she had no information but that someone would put out a news release.