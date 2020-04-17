Webster Groves police officer charged with sexually abusing officer

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Webster Groves police officer was charged Friday with sexually abusing a police officer.
Eric Davis, 37, of the first block of Randolph Avenue in Ferguson, was charged with first-degree sexual abuse, a felony.
Charges say that on Aug. 25, 2019, Davis ripped the woman's shirt and inappropriately and "aggressively" touched her.
The case was investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department.
Bail for Davis was set at $20,000.
Davis has been a Webster Groves officer since October 2015, according to STLtoday.com's salary database.
A Webster Groves police spokesman could not immediately be reached Friday.
