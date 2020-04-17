You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Webster Groves police officer charged with sexually abusing officer
0 comments

Webster Groves police officer charged with sexually abusing officer

Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Webster Groves police officer was charged Friday with sexually abusing a police officer.

Eric Davis, 37, of the first block of Randolph Avenue in Ferguson, was charged with first-degree sexual abuse, a felony.

Charges say that on Aug. 25, 2019, Davis ripped the woman's shirt and inappropriately and "aggressively" touched her.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department.

Bail for Davis was set at $20,000.

Davis has been a Webster Groves officer since October 2015, according to STLtoday.com's salary database.

A Webster Groves police spokesman could not immediately be reached Friday.

Eric Davis

Eric Davis, a Webster Groves police officer, was charged with sexual abuse.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports