Webster Groves police officer shot along I-44; condition unknown

WEBSTER GROVES — A Webster Groves police officer has been shot, according to multiple law enforcement agencies.

The officer's condition is unknown, but St. Louis police confirmed he was taken to a hospital.

The shooting happened Tuesday evening along I-44 between the Elm and Shrewsbury Avenue exits, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesperson Dallas Thompson.

The call for an officer in need of aid came in at 8:30 p.m., Thompson said.

Information about the suspect who shot the officer is not immediately available.

Webster Groves police responded to the scene along with St. Louis police.

Traffic on westbound I-44 was shut down Tuesday night.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

