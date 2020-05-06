Webster Groves police officer shot along I-44, suspect dead

WEBSTER GROVES — A Webster Groves police officer was shot and the suspected shooter is dead, a St. Louis County Police spokesperson announced during a Tuesday night press conference near the scene.

The officer is recovering at a local hospital. He is stable and expected to survive, said Sgt. Benjamin Granda, county police spokesperson.

Police said the suspected shooter was a man in his 20s but did not further identify the suspect on Tuesday night. A body was seen on the side of the highway a few hours after the shooting.

The shooting happened Tuesday evening along Interstate 44 westbound near the Elm Avenue exit, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesperson Cpl. Dallas Thompson.

The officer initially stopped to help what he thought was a stranded motorist in a white sedan, police said. When the officer parked his patrol and exited, the suspect, whose car was parked, fired at the officer.

They exchanged gunfire, and both the officer and the suspect were shot several times.

The injured officer put a tourniquet on himself to stop the bleeding and called for help.