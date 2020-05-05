Webster Groves police officer shot along I-44

Updated at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday with information about officer's condition and circumstances surrounding the shooting.

WEBSTER GROVES — A Webster Groves police officer has been shot, according to multiple law enforcement agencies.

The officer is recovering at a local hospital and expected to survive, said St. Louis County police. Police have not confirmed any information about the suspect, but a body was seen on the side of the highway a few hours after the alleged shooting.

The shooting happened Tuesday evening along Interstate 44 near the Elm Avenue exit, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesperson Dallas Thompson.

The officer initially stopped to help what he thought was a stranded motorist, police said. When the officer exited the car, the suspect fired at the officer. They exchanged gunfire, and both the officer and the suspect were shot several times.

The call for an officer in need of aid came in at 8:30 p.m., Thompson said.

Traffic on westbound I-44 was shut down Tuesday night.

