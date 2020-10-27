Well-known attorney found dead at high-rise office building in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A well-known lawyer jumped to his death Monday from an 11th-floor balcony at One Memorial Drive in downtown St. Louis.

The victim was identified as 61-year-old Charles "Ed" Brown, who wore an eye patch and was regularly seen on television ads and billboards in the region.

Police Sgt. Keith Barrett said he jumped about 4:30 p.m. Monday and landed on a roof that is accessible from the third floor.

One Memorial Drive is the Gateway Tower, which is adjacent to Interstate 44 and Gateway Arch National Park. The law firm's St. Louis office is on the 11th floor of the building.

"We are shocked and devastated," said David Shulman, a representative for the firm Brown & Brown. "We request the privacy of the family is respected during this most difficult time."

St. Louis police officer Michelle Woodling said homicide detectives went to the scene, however, "since there were no suspicious circumstances noted at this time, the investigation is being handled by district detectives." It is being investigated as a suicide.