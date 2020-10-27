Well-known attorney found dead at high-rise office building in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A well-known lawyer jumped to his death Monday from an 11th-floor balcony at One Memorial Drive in downtown St. Louis.
The victim was identified as 61-year-old Charles "Ed" Brown, who wore an eye patch and was regularly seen on television ads and billboards in the region.
Police Sgt. Keith Barrett said he jumped about 4:30 p.m. Monday and landed on a roof that is accessible from the third floor.
One Memorial Drive is the Gateway Tower, which is adjacent to Interstate 44 and Gateway Arch National Park. The law firm's St. Louis office is on the 11th floor of the building.
"We are shocked and devastated," said David Shulman, a representative for the firm Brown & Brown. "We request the privacy of the family is respected during this most difficult time."
St. Louis police officer Michelle Woodling said homicide detectives went to the scene, however, "since there were no suspicious circumstances noted at this time, the investigation is being handled by district detectives." It is being investigated as a suicide.
Brown and his brother Dan formed the firm in 1993 and specialized in personal injury and criminal defense law. The brothers also starred in a video series called "On the Road with Brown & Brown," an often folksy tour of St. Louis metro destinations.
According to the company's website, Ed Brown grew up in Spanish Lake and graduated from the University of Missouri at Columbia with an accounting degree. He earned his law degree from St. Louis University.
He started his law career working for Citicorp and as a law clerk with the Illinois 5th District Appellate Court. He then returned to St. Louis and joined his brother to launch the firm, where he was a principal partner. Since forming Brown & Brown, Ed Brown handled thousands of traffic tickets and criminal cases, according to the company website.
Shulman said Ed Brown loved his family and enjoyed tennis, riding his motorcycle, sports cars and traveling the world.
Ed. note: Evidence shows that lives can be saved with mental health support. If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, help is less than a moment away. Call 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text 741741 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org for free, confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.