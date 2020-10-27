Well-known attorney jumps to his death from high-rise office building in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A well-known lawyer jumped to his death Monday from an 11th floor balcony at One Memorial Drive in downtown St. Louis.
The victim is identified as 61-year-old Charles "Ed" Brown, who was known through television ads as the attorney with the eye patch.
Police Sgt. Keith Barrett said he jumped about 4:30 p.m. Monday and landed on a roof that is accessible from the third floor.
One Memorial Drive is the Gateway Tower, which is adjacent to Interstate 44 and Gateway Arch National Park. The law firm's St. Louis office is located in the building.
"We are shocked and devastated," said David Shulman, a representative for Brown & Brown. "We request the privacy of the family is respected during this most difficult time."
He said the family was in seclusion and unavailable for comment.
St. Louis police Officer Michelle Woodling said homicide detectives went to the scene, however "since there were no suspicious circumstances noted at this time, the investigation is being handled by district detectives." It is being handled as a suicide.
Ed Brown and his brother, Dan, formed the firm in 1993 and specialized in personal injury and criminal defense law.
According to the company's website, Ed Brown grew up in Spanish Lake and graduated from University of Missouri at Columbia with an accounting degree. He earned his law degree from St. Louis University.
He started his law career working for Citicorp and as a law clerk with the Illinois 5th District Appellate Court. Ed then returned to St. Louis and joined his brother Dan to begin the firm. Since forming Brown & Brown, Ed Brown handled thousands of traffic tickets and criminal cases, according to his bio on the website.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
