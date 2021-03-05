Well-known Lake of the Ozarks Realtor charged with conspiracy in murder-for-hire plot

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A well-known real estate agent at the Lake of the Ozarks, who set a boating world record in California last year, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, was arrested Thursday afternoon and taken to the Camden County Jail with no bond, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol online report.

The Camden County Prosecutor said Bauman tried to have her former mother-in-law murdered, over concerns she was trying to interfere with her relationship with her children. She allegedly agreed to pay $1,500 to have individuals in St. Louis make the death "look like an accident," according to a news release from the prosecutor. A witness recorded a conversation with the real estate agent about that topic.

"In the recording, Bauman was asked multiple times if she was sure she wanted to hire these people, and she confirmed," said the release from the prosecutor. "Bauman stated specially that she knew as a Christian it was wrong, but she could ask for forgiveness."

Bauman reportedly also sent a text message to her daughter stating "your grandmother will die."

Calls to the Camden County Jail, the prosecutor's office and the Troop F patrol were not immediately returned.