Wellston bank manager sentenced for stealing $284,000 in cash

ST. LOUIS — A former assistant bank manager in Wellston received a 366-day prison term Tuesday for stealing $284,000 in cash from the bank last year.

Capri Duvall reached a plea agreement in April to embezzling money from the Regions Bank where she worked at 1512 Kienlen Avenue. U.S. District Judge Ronnie White sentenced her Tuesday.

Duvall, 35, of St. Louis, admitted in her plea agreement that she pretended to fill an ATM with cash in July 2021 but instead packed $284,000 in cash from the bank's vault into a recycling bin, transferred it to a box and put it in her car.

'She took responsibility for her actions almost immediately," her lawyer Raphael Morris said, adding that his client has been jailed for the past 10 months. "She's more than satisfied with the outcome."

Duvall later met up to share some of the money with Chloe Anderson, 23, a bank teller, and Mariah Barnes, 30, a security guard, federal prosecutors said. They each received $30,000.

Anderson pleaded guilty Tuesday as well and admitted to receiving $30,000 as part in the scheme. Her lawyer Will Goldstein said she returned $22,000 to the authorities and will be required to return the rest.

"Chloe is a single mother raising two children by herself," Goldstein said in a text message. "In this challenging economy, she made a mistake that has cost her dearly and she deeply regrets it."

Duvall quit the next day and fled St. Louis with her three children, according to their plea agreements.

The judge will sentence Anderson on Nov. 15. Barnes, 30, of Cahokia Heights, pleaded guilty in June and is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 4.