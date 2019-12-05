WELLSTON — At least one man has been charged with Monday's fatal shooting of a 64-year-old man, who police say was an unintended target.
Tyrus K. Young, 19, is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with a motor vehicle in connection with the death of Wendell Wright. The tampering charge is a misdemeanor.
A second suspect, Keyshawn Brown, 22, is being held on a federal gun charge for possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon, police said.
Young and Brown are being held without bond.
Major Case Squad investigators believe Wright was neighbors with the intended target. Wright stopped to talk to the targeted man, who was working on a car, in the 1500 block of Wellston Place when shots rang out and he Wright was struck, said Hazelwood Lt. Andy Eagan, who served as the Major Case Squad commander on the case.
Wright later died at a hospital.
Young lives in the 6400 block of Ridge Avenue in Wellston. Brown lives in the 6400 block of Myrtle Avenue in Wellston.
In 2017, Brown pleaded guilty in St. Louis County of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a defaced firearm in Vinita Park. A judge sentenced him to one year for the possession charge, and six months for defacing the firearm.
Eagan said the intended target and the shooters have been involved in an "ongoing feud," but police have not yet determined what it's about.
But Brown's brother, Koreyion Brown, 19, was fatally shot on the same block in Wellston in May. An 18-year-old was arrested in Arizona in July on an at-large murder warrant in the killing.