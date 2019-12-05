WELLSTON — A Wellston man has been charged with murder in a shooting death there Monday, while a second suspect is being held on a federal gun charge.
Tyrus K. Young, 19, is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with a motor vehicle in connection with the death of Wendell Wright. The tampering charge is a misdemeanor.
Keyshawn T. Brown, 22, faces a federal charge for possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon, police said.
Young and Brown are being held without bond. Young lives in the 6400 block of Ridge Avenue in Wellston. Brown lives in the 6400 block of Myrtle Avenue in Wellston. In 2017, Brown pleaded guilty in St. Louis County of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a defaced firearm in Vinita Park. A judge sentenced him to one year for the possession charge, and six months for defacing the firearm.
Young and Brown were both arrested this week as Major Case Squad detectives investigated the slaying of Wright, 64, of Wellston. Wright was gunned down Monday morning in the 1500 block of Wellston Place. He died later at a hospital.
Police did not give a motive for the killing.