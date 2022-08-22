 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wellston man gets life term plus 15 years in murder of 17-year-old girl

CLAYTON — A Wellston man struck a plea agreement Monday in the 2020 killing of a 17-year-old girl in Glasgow Village.

Circuit Judge Kristine Kerr accepted Gino Branch's guilty pleas to charges of second-degree murder and other felonies for killing Ruthondrea Chamberlain in the teen's home on Feb. 9, 2020, and wounding a girlfriend. Branch received a life term — calculated at 30 years — plus 15 more for his crimes.

Police said Branch shot Chamberlain and the woman, tossed shell casings in the trash and then took two 6-year-olds and drove to Valley Park where he threw his gun in a trash bin.

Gino Branch

Gino Branch, 41, was charged with murder in the shooting death of a Glasgow Village teenager.

Branch, 42, of the 6300 block of Chatham Avenue, was to stand trial this week. He was originally charged with first-degree murder, domestic assault, child endangerment and evidence tampering.

Branch's lawyer could not be reached.

According to Chamberlain's obituary, she was a native of Springfield, Illinois, attended high school there as well as Riverview Gardens High School, and had worked as a server at a senior living community in Springfield.

