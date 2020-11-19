Wellston man suspected in homicide sentenced for illegal ammo possession

WELLSTON — A Wellston man who authorities suspected in a 2019 homicide was sentenced Thursday to three years and nine months in prison for illegally possessing ammunition.

U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark sentenced Keyshawn Brown, 23, after Brown pleaded guilty to a federal charge of possessing ammunition by a felon.

Another man, Tyrus K. Young, 20, has pending charges in St. Louis County Circuit Court in the Dec. 2, 2019, shooting death of Wendell Wright, 64, in the 1500 block of Wellston Place.

Police identified Brown at the time as a suspect in the death of Wright, who was an innocent bystander when at least one gunman opened fire on another man near Wright.

