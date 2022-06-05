Wellston woman charged after 10-month-old goes into cardiac arrest from ingesting fentanyl

WELLSTON — A Wellston woman is facing charges after a 10-month-old in her care ingested fentanyl and went into cardiac arrest, authorities say.

Ciera Campbell, 29, of the 6200 block of Ella Avenue, was charged Friday with two counts of child endangerment and drug possession.

On Friday, Campbell left fentanyl accessible to two children: a 10-month-old and an 8-year-old, charges said. The 10-month-old ingested the potent painkiller and went into cardiac arrest.

Further details about the infant's condition and relationship to Campbell weren't available.

Campbell was being held Sunday at the St. Louis County Jail on $75,000 cash bail. There was no lawyer for her listed in court documents.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.