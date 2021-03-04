Wentzville man dead after motorcycle crash on I-70 in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A Wentzville motorcyclist died Thursday in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 70, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
John R. Hawley, 65, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened just before noon in the eastbound lane of I-70, west of Route K in St. Charles County.
Hawley's motorcycle was hit by at least two vehicles, including the driver of a red pickup truck that left the scene, according to MSHP.
From staff reports
