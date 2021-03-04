 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wentzville man dead after motorcycle crash on I-70 in St. Charles County
0 comments

Wentzville man dead after motorcycle crash on I-70 in St. Charles County

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A Wentzville motorcyclist died Thursday in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 70, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. 

John R. Hawley, 65, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened just before noon in the eastbound lane of I-70, west of Route K in St. Charles County. 

Hawley's motorcycle was hit by at least two vehicles, including the driver of a red pickup truck that left the scene, according to MSHP.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: St. Louis County Executive Sam Page gives update on vaccination goals for St. Louis County

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports