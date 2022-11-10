Wentzville man dies after his car veers into oncoming traffic on Highway 40

O’FALLON, Mo. — A Wentzville man was killed on Highway 40 (Interstate 64) when his van breached the highway’s median cable barrier and veered into oncoming traffic Tuesday near Winghaven Boulevard, authorities said.

Jason P. Lodes, 37, died at the scene of the crash, which was reported about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on eastbound Highway 40 in St. Charles County.

A man from St. Charles suffered minor injuries in the crash. The Missouri Highway Patrol said five vehicles were involved.

Lodes was driving a 1999 Chrysler Town and Country in the westbound lanes of the highway. His van crossed the median cable barrier and was heading west in the eastbound lanes, police said.

His van hit the front of an oncoming pickup truck and an SUV. Two cars were hit by debris.

Lodes’ van overturned. He was not wearing a seat belt, police said, and was thrown out of the vehicle.

Alexander M. Krieger, 37, of St. Charles, was driving the pickup truck that was struck. He suffered minor injuries and was treated at Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur.

Highway 40 is equipped with cable barriers running along the median and are designed to protect against crossover crashes.