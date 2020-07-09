You are the owner of this article.
Wentzville man dodged taxes on income of $1 million, feds say
WENTZVILLE — The owner of a company that sells auto warranties has been indicted in federal court and accused of not paying taxes on $1 million in income, prosecutors said Thursday.

Gary D. Primm Jr., 39, of Wentzville, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on one felony count of willful failure to file a tax return or pay tax and two felony counts of tax evasion.

Primm owned and operated United Auto Defense LLC, of St. Charles, which operated as a call center selling auto warranties, prosecutors said. Primm did not pay taxes on over $1 million in income from tax years 2014 and 2015, they said, by filing false tax returns and "diverting" company funds into another bank account. Primm also failed to file corporate income tax for his company in 2014, they said.

No lawyer was listed for Primm in online court records. 

