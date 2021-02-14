 Skip to main content
Wentzville officer shoots man, 21, following car chase
WENTZVILLE — A Wentzville police officer shot and injured a 21-year-old man following a car chase late Saturday.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol officer was trying to stop a vehicle heading south on Highway 61 about 11:45 p.m. and called for assistance, according to the Wentzville Police Department.

A Wentzville officer responded and saw a second vehicle that appeared to be following the trooper's car, police said. That vehicle hit the trooper's car near Timber Trace Drive, and the first vehicle fled. When the Wentzville officer exited his car, the driver of the second vehicle went into reverse and hit the officer's car. 

The Wentzville officer shot his gun three times, hitting the driver once. The officer performed first aid, and the man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The Wentzville officer and the highway patrol trooper were not injured but were taken to a hospital for evaluation, according to police. 

