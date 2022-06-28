Wentzville police release body camera footage from April shooting

WENTZVILLE — The Wentzville Police Department on Tuesday released video footage of an officer shooting and wounding a man while he was threatening to kill himself outside an AutoZone on April 20.

Daniel Phillips was shot by police just hours after prosecutors allege he kidnapped a former girlfriend near Troy, Missouri. While he was with her, Phillips reportedly threatened the ex-girlfriend with a gun, but she later was released unharmed.

Charges allege the 54-year-old Bowling Green, Missouri, man was in a car with two acquaintances whom he had paid for a ride when a relative of one of the two called to warn them Phillips may have been involved in a kidnapping.

They pulled off the highway, feigning car trouble, and went into the AutoZone in the 1200 block of West Pearce Boulevard in Wentzville and called police.

Phillips could be seen in the police body camera footage as police arrive and open the car's passenger side back door. He was sitting in the back seat with a handgun pointed at his temple. No one else could be seen in the car at that time.

"I am gonna shoot myself, I ain't going to shoot you," Phillips says to the officer.

At no point can he be seen pointing the gun toward officers in the footage.

Police officers demanded several times that he drop the gun, but Phillips did not comply. He then closed the car door and immediately one officer fired at least a dozen rounds at the car door.

Philips can then be seen dropping his gun onto the ground out of the window before officers pull him out, lay him face down on the ground and cuff him.

"I'm bleeding bad .... I'm dying, man," Philips said while on the ground.

It appeared he suffered a gunshot to the arm. Officers put a tourniquet on his arm to stop the bleeding and he was then treated at a hospital.

The Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT), a task force in St. Charles County, investigated the shooting. This was its first case since its inception in April, when the the multijurisdictional unit was formed to conduct investigations of high-level and officer-involved critical incidents.

Wentzville police Sgt. Jacob Schmidt, in the video released Tuesday, said evidence from CIRT's investigation has been given to the St. Charles County prosecutor for review.