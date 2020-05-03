Wentzville resident killed in head-on crash in St. Charles County

A man was killed in a two-car accident in St. Charles County Friday afternoon.

Brett N. Varady, 26, of Wentzville, was killed in the head-on crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Varady was driving a Chevrolet Malibu on Missouri Highway T when he drove into the southbound lane and hit a Chevrolet 2500 head-on. Varady had been wearing a seat belt, troopers said.

Two others were injured in the accident, Jacob R. Hassler, who was driving the pickup, and a 13-year-old passenger, both of Washington, troopers said. Both were taken to hospitals with moderate injuries; they had been wearing seat belts.

The accident happend at 4:05 p.m. just south of Rayginsons Lane, said troopers.