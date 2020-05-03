Wentzville resident killed in head-on crash in St. Charles County
0 comments

Wentzville resident killed in head-on crash in St. Charles County

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months

A man was killed in a two-car accident in St. Charles County Friday afternoon.

Brett N. Varady, 26, of Wentzville, was killed in the head-on crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Varady was driving a Chevrolet Malibu on Missouri Highway T when he drove into the southbound lane and hit a Chevrolet 2500 head-on. Varady had been wearing a seat belt, troopers said.

Two others were injured in the accident, Jacob R. Hassler, who was driving the pickup, and a 13-year-old passenger, both of Washington, troopers said. Both were taken to hospitals with moderate injuries; they had been wearing seat belts.

The accident happend at 4:05 p.m. just south of Rayginsons Lane, said troopers. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports