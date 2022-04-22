Wentzville school officials' negligence led to two rapes of autistic teen, lawsuit says

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A federal lawsuit filed Friday says Wentzville School District officials’ negligence contributed to the rape of an autistic high school student in 2020 and 2022.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in St. Louis, says that the girl, identified only as “Mary Doe,” was raped twice by fellow students: once off campus on Sept. 15, 2020, and again this year, in the bathroom of a different school on Jan. 28.

Doe’s guardian home-schooled her to get away from the student involved in the first incident. Staff failed to supervise her when she returned to school, leading to the second rape, the suit says.

The teen has been diagnosed with a series of health conditions that mean she can never be left alone or unsupervised, and school officials were aware of this, the suit says.

A school spokeswoman said the district had not yet seen the suit and declined to comment.

