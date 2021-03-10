Wentzville woman charged in DWI wreck that killed 9-year-old son, records say

ST. LOUIS — A Wentzville woman had a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit in a December crash in St. Louis that fatally injured her 9-year-old son, court records show.

Elizabeth C. Ortega, 30, of the 800 block of East Pearce Boulevard, was charged Wednesday with one count of DWI-death of another following the crash about 10:30 p.m. Dec. 4 that killed Elijah Alexander.

Ortega was eastbound on Highway 40 (Interstate 64) at Vandeventer Avenue when she lost control of her Pontiac G6 while switching lanes and struck a guardrail, according to charging documents. Fire then engulfed the car, prompting motorists to stop on the highway and pull Ortega, Elijah and two other children, 4 and 7, from the car.

Elijah died days later.

Charges say Ortega's blood-alcohol content measured .23 percent after the crash.

Ortega had been serving probation after pleading guilty in December 2019 to a felony charge of DWI-serious physical injury in Jefferson County, court records say. She received a suspended five-year sentence in that case.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.