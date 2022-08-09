 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wentzville woman dies after hitting deer with motorcycle in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A woman from Wentzville died Monday after her motorcycle hit a deer and crashed into a tree.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as 79-year-old Jill M. McClelland.

McClelland was riding a 2005 Honda Shadow motorcycle north on Highway T about 3:50 p.m. Monday when she hit a deer near Lippold Lane.

McClelland's motorcycle then ran off the left side of the highway, hit a tree and overturned, police said.

The patrol said McClelland had been wearing a helmet.

She died at a hospital.

