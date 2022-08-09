Wentzville woman dies after motorcycle hits deer in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A woman from Wentzville died Monday after her motorcycle hit a deer and crashed into a tree.
The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as 79-year-old Jill M. McClelland.
McClelland was riding a 2005 Honda Shadow motorcycle north on Highway T about 3:50 p.m. Monday when she hit a deer near Lippold Lane.
McClelland's motorcycle then ran off the left side of the highway, hit a tree and overturned, police said.
The patrol said McClelland had been wearing a seat belt.
She died at a hospital.
From staff reports
