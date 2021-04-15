Wentzville woman dies in I-70 crash

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A Wentzville woman died Thursday in a crash on Interstate 70.
Abigail E. Layton, 21, was a passenger in a vehicle that made an unsafe lane change, according to Missouri Highway Patrol, and hit the rear of another vehicle.
The vehicle, a 1998 Ford Ranger, then veered off the roadway, hit a guardrail, went back across all lanes of traffic and hit a median. Layton was ejected in the crash and pronounced dead at a hospital. She was not wearing a seatbelt, police say.
The crash happened just before noon on eastbound I-70, west of Highway Z. No other injuries were reported.
From staff reports
