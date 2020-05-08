Were you issueed a warrant fee in Ferguson? You might qualify for a refund if you file by May 18

FERGUSON — The city of Ferguson's settlement with people who say they were illegally issued two different types of warrant fees was finalized Thursday.

The plaintiff's attorneys argued that warrant fees and failure to appear fees had no beneficial value other than to generate revenue for the city.

Through the $1.7 million settlement, the city admits no wrongdoing and agrees to not charge the fees until 2022.

The settlement was initially approved on March 24.

More than 5,000 people have already filed a claim, and plaintiff's attorneys say up to 10,000 people who were issued fees could qualify for refunds.

The case was argued by the ArchCity Defenders, Saint Louis University LAW Legal Clinic and Campbell Law.

Those who want to file a claim for a refund of up to 80% should receive a notice, but they also can file here by May 18: www.fergusonfeeclassaction.com

