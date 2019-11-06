CLAYTON — St. Louis County Police's accreditation agency is seeking public input on the department, police said on Wednesday.
Police Chief Jon Belmar said Tuesday that he will be asking assessors for an accreditation agency to review the department's diversity efforts in the wake of a $20 million jury verdict in favor of a gay police sergeant who sued for discrimination.
Assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., or CALEA, will review policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services in the department, it's communications division and academy.
As part of the assessment, St. Louis County police employees and the public are invited to share their thoughts during a public information session at 5 p.m. Nov. 19 at the St. Louis Jewish Community Center's Arts and Education Building Performing Arts Center, 2 Millstone Campus Dr.
The public can also comment on the department by calling the following phone numbers between 2 and 4 p.m. on Nov. 19: (314) 275-0986, to comment on the police department; (314) 615-9560 on the communications division; (314) 275-0986, on the academy. Comments are limited to 10 minutes.
Written comments can be sent to the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia, 20155.