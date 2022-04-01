'What made him do this?' family asks after Northwoods man kills father, then himself

NORTHWOODS — After killing his father, a Northwoods man showed up at a friend's home, without a shirt or shoes, and admitted what he'd done before shooting himself dead, a relative told the Post-Dispatch on Friday.

The son was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound Thursday, hours after police discovered the body of his 59-year-old father, Dwight Hogans Sr.

Police and relatives confirmed Friday morning that the suspect is the son, Dwight Hogans Jr., 24. He lived with his parents at a home in the 3700 block of Colonial Avenue.

"It happened so quick," said Hogans Sr.'s cousin, LaTonya Hogans. "What made him do this? It's still mind-blowing, you know? Disbelief."

The suspect called 911 after fatally shooting Hogans Sr. about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. As he was leaving the home, Northwoods police pulled up in front of the home, at the corner of Colonial and Ascension avenues. Hogans Jr. got into a shootout with officers. Police said he fired shots at them, and they fired back. He ran off. No officers were hit by gunfire.

Police later went into the house to find the father dead. Police have not provided a motive for the killing.

LaTonya Hogans said her cousin, the senior Hogans, had two sons, a daughter and 10 grandkids.

"He was a good father and a damn good granddad," she said. "He wanted his kids to always be better than him."

Hogans Jr. worked at a fast-food restaurant. His father was on disability but helped his older son, Leo, by making deliveries for the son's clothing business. Hogans Sr. had served time in prison for drug crimes years ago, but always returned to the house on Colonial to be with family, relatives said. He and his wife had been married 40 years. It wasn't clear where the wife was when her husband was killed.

Hogans Sr. earned the nickname "Fluffy" as an infant because his mom thought he was chubby. It stuck all these years later.

The father may have quarreled with the son from time to time, but Hogans Jr. would walk out and drive away rather than turn violent, LaTonya Hogans said.

"That's normally the routine -- he'd get in his car and leave until he calmed down," LaTonya Hogans said.

On Friday, St. Louis County police who are investigating the homicide said the son was found dead about 12 hours after he shot his father. St. Louis County police Sgt. Tracy Panus said Hogans Jr. died of a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was discovered at 10:47 a.m. Thursday in the 6900 block of Reder Avenue, about two blocks from his parents' home.

As Hogans' widow was planning to return to her house Friday to gather belongings, LaTonya Hogans said family was trying to cope with both deaths and understand what triggered the son's rage.

"We don't know if he got ahold of some weed that was laced, to make him have these demented thoughts in his head," she said. "That's what we are thinking."

On Thursday morning, the older son arrived on Colonial shortly after technicians with the medical examiner's office loaded a body into their van. He left his SUV idling and a reporter watched as he ducked under the police crime-scene tape to walk toward his parents' house.

Two Northwoods police officers stopped him. They urged him to be as calm as possible, then led him to the house. Minutes later, he returned to his vehicle, wailing, "My daddy's gone, my ... daddy's gone."

Staff writer Kim Bell covers breaking news for STLtoday.com and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

