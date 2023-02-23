ST. LOUIS — The man accused of speeding downtown and crashing into a 17-year-old volleyball player this past weekend was out on bond when the crash happened despite violating the conditions of his bond in an earlier robbery case more than 50 times.

Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner’s office came under renewed scrutiny this week for the 2020 robbery case of 21-year-old Daniel Riley, now accused of hitting Janae Edmondson, of Tennessee, and pinning her between two cars on Saturday. Both her legs were amputated after the crash.

Here’s everything we know about Riley so far:

Riley was born in Chicago, but court filings say he’s lived in St. Louis for at least 10 years, primarily with his mother in the city’s Covenant Blu-Grand Center neighborhood, just south of Jeff-Vander-Lou.

Court records indicate he graduated from Vashon High School in 2020, but a spokesperson for St. Louis Public Schools could not immediately confirm he attended the school.

According to 2020 robbery charges, Riley robbed a man who intended to sell him a gun. He arrived at the meetup with two other men and got into the victim’s car, court documents say. The person with Riley pointed an assault rifle at the victim, and they demanded he hand over the gun.

He was charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action, but prosecutors said in court last year they weren’t ready for Riley’s trial. Charges were dropped and refiled.

Riley was released from jail in August 2022 and confined to house arrest. He violated the conditions of his GPS monitoring device, which dictated where he could go, 51 times. The prosecutor’s office never filed a motion to revoke his bond.

Riley has three children younger than 4. He worked at Panera for about a year until this past June. He has been unemployed since then.

In November, he moved to a home in Shrewsbury.

About a month earlier, he had left a voicemail with his GPS monitoring official that said: “Hey, we have to move out of this house due to the situation with the house getting shot up. We have 30 days to move. I’ll give you guys a call back in the morning.”

Riley has no prior criminal history in adult court other than the robbery case. State law prohibits juvenile records from being released without a court order.

Of the dozens of filings documenting bond violations, the details of only a few were not under seal.

His first recorded violation occurred the same month he was released from jail, and a short docket description indicates he violated the GPS parameters of his release.

In all, 33 violations were filed through the end of 2022, and 17 had been filed this year to date.

Some of those violations include his monitor’s battery going low or dying.

In a violation filed by a court office on Sept. 27, Riley’s GPS pinged at various times throughout north St. Louis city and county along the Interstate 70 corridor and in south St. Louis between 10 p.m. on Sept. 25 and early Sept. 27.

In another unsealed filing on Jan. 3, the GPS service reported that he was on Interstates 70 and 44 between downtown St. Louis and Shrewsbury.

Riley’s attorney, Daniel Diemer, did not return a call for comment on the cases.

Katie Kull of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.