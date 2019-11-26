You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

When packing for your plane, don't bring the 'Grandpa grenade'

  • 0
  • 3 min to read
Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
Brass knuckles, inert grenade and other items seized at Lambert airport by TSA

Some of the items TSA has confiscated at Lambert International Airport in St. Louis in 2019. Photos from TSA

 TSA

ST. LOUIS —  Be careful what you pack when you go the airport.

So far in 2019, TSA officers have stopped 50 firearms at checkpoints at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. The officers have stopped 64 at Kansas City International Airport, 15 at Springfield-Branson National Airport, one at Columbia Regional Airport and one at Joplin Regional Airport.

Statewide, that's a total of 131 guns stopped so far this year at Missouri airports, compared to 116 in all of 2018, according to Sari Koshetz, a spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration.

Since 2013, 671 firearms have been intercepted by TSA officers at airports in Missouri. Koshetz said the number of firearms found at checkpoints increases during the holiday travel season.

"Unfortunately, we do see an escalation in the number of guns during the holiday period, due to the increase in the sheer volume of travelers and also because some of the passengers do not fly very often and may not be focusing on what's inside their bag when they head to the airport," Koshetz said.

Beyond guns, TSA has uncovered some unusual items.

One security screening lane was closed for about a half-hour at Lambert on Feb. 23 when a passenger packed what the TSA refers to as “Grandpa’s grenade” in a carry-on bag. It was inert.

Grenades, real or fake, aren’t allowed in carry-on or checked bags, the TSA said.

"Whenever we find grenades during security screening, our TSA officers need to call on our explosives specialists to evaluate them to determine if they are real or inert," the TSA's Jay Wagner said in one of his weekly blogs for the agency. "This takes time and can cause security to slow down or stop all together."

Brass knuckles with a blade attachment were discovered at Lambert on Feb. 15.

And TSA officers found a hookah, a water pipe, that had been fashioned into a brass knuckles weapon, on Feb. 15 at Lambert.

TSA officers found two high-capacity magazines hidden in an infant's toy at Orlando International Airport in November 2019. The toy and the box were "made to appear to be factory sealed," the TSA said. Local police came and confiscated the magazines, the TSA said.

"Our officers are very adept and well-trained at locating threat items that have been camouflaged as everyday items," such as a stun gun that looks like a flashlight, Koshetz said.

The agency documents the weapons discovered at checkpoints. In a recent two-week stretch, TSA officers screened 31.7 million passengers nationwide from Nov. 4-17 and found 205 firearms in carry-on bags. Of the 205 firearms discovered, 176 were loaded and 72 had a round chambered.

Some of the guns discovered by TSA Nov. 4-17 nationwide

This collection of photos from the TSA shows some of the 205 firearms discovered at checkpoints nationwide between Nov. 4-17, 2019. Of those, 176 were loaded and 72 had a round chambered, the TSA reports. 

Bringing a firearm to the security checkpoint may result in a civil penalty of up to $13,333 and a disqualification from TSA Pre✓®. Repeat violations will result in higher penalties. Koshetz said the traveler may also be arrested by local police, depending on the local laws. The laws vary by airport and state, she said. "It's the responsibility of the traveler to know the laws at their originating airport and destination airport," Koshetz said.

Firearms intercepted by TSA officers in Missouri since 2013

Year # Firearms
2019* 131
2018 116
2017 126
2016 103
2015 87
2014 68
2013 40
*Year-to-date, as of Nov. 26, 2019.
Source: Transportation Security Administration, Sari Koshetz

For information on the proper way to travel with a firearm, read the Transporting Firearms and Ammunition page. Among the rules: Firearms must be unloaded and locked in a hard-sided container and transported as checked baggage only. Firearm parts such as magazines, clips and firing pins, are prohibited in carry-on baggage, but can be in checked baggage. Replica firearms, including firearm replicas that are toys, may be brought in checked baggage only.

More grenades found at TSA checkpoints across the country in November

Grenades, real or fake, aren’t allowed in carry-on or checked bags, the TSA said. These photos from the TSA show grenades found at checkpoints nationwide from Nov. 4-17, 2019. From left, a replica grenade was found in a carry-on bag at the Atlanta airport Nov. 4. In the center, an empty grenade found at Detroit Wayne County Airport during checked-bag screening on Nov. 11. And, on right, a baseball grenade found in a checked bag Nov. 14 at Arkansas Fort Smith Airport.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday travel period, the busiest travel days are expected to be Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, with 2.7 million passengers and crew; and Dec. 1, the Sunday after Thanksgiving, with more than 2.8 million travelers heading back home. The TSA said it screens about 2.1 million passengers on a typical weekday. At Lambert airport in St. Louis, for example, officials expect to screen more than 208,000 passengers during the 11-day Thanksgiving travel period from Friday, Nov. 22, through Monday, Dec. 2. That's an increase of 6,000 passengers over the tally from last year's Thanksgiving travel season at Lambert.

Koshetz said the TSA recommends passengers get to the terminal at least two hours early for domestic flights and at least three hours early for international flights.

One holiday travel tip: Pies, cakes and other baked goods are welcome through the checkpoints. However, liquids such as eggnog and maple syrup should go into checked bags.

Ammunition hidden in baby toy in Orlando

TSA officers found two high-capacity magazines hidden in an infant's toy at Orlando International Airport in November 2019. The toy and the box were "made to appear to be factory sealed," the TSA said. Local police came and confiscated the magazines, the TSA said.

Get high-interest news alerts delivered promptly to your inbox.




Tags

View comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports