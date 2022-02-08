 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
White powder in envelope forces evacuation of Missouri state office

JEFFERSON CITY — An investigation continued Tuesday, a day after the Jefferson City office of the Missouri Department of Corrections had to be evacuated when white powder was found inside an envelope.

A news release said a staff member of the department’s central office opened an envelope at about 10:45 a.m. Monday and found the substance. Fifty to 60 people were evacuated and the area was decontaminated by responders in hazmat suits.

The substance was taken for testing. About three hours later it was determined to be only acetaminophen, the ingredient used in many common pain relievers, and employees were allowed to return.

