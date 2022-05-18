Who is St. Louis' next interim police Chief Lt. Col. Michael Sack?

ST. LOUIS — Lt. Col. Michael Sack will assume leadership as interim chief of the region's largest police force next month, city leaders announced Wednesday.

Sack, who has been with St. Louis police for 27 years, takes over for Chief John Hayden, who will retire June 18.

IN THE NEWS: In 2018 while he was commander of the Bureau of Professional Standards, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner claimed Sack thanked her for creating a list of 28 officers she would stop accepting cases from and prohibit from serving as witnesses because of “credibility” issues. Hayden denied claims that Sack had any role in creation of the list.

The St. Louis Police Officers Association was critical of Sack's involvement at the time.

EARLY CAREER: He began with the department in 1994. Early assignments included District Four, the Central Patrol Detective Bureau and the Special Services Division, the police agency said.

He's worked as commander of a variety of departments including the Crimes Against Persons unit, the Central Patrol Division, the Bureau of Professional Standards and the Bureau of Community Policing.

On Oct. 17, 2019, Sack was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel, according to the department.

HONORS: Sack has received two Officer of the Year Awards, three Awards of Excellence and one Chief’s Letter of Commendation, the department said.

EDUCATION/BACKGROUND: Sack was a first lieutenant in the Army Reserves. He also has a background studying theology, and earned a bachelor’s degree in communication from Cardinal Glennon College and two master’s degrees in divinity from Kenrick Seminary.

He also has a master's degree in business and organization security management, and graduated from the FBI Academy in 2014.

