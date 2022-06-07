Who is the local business owner in fraud and bribery cases? Indictments offer clues.

ST. LOUIS — The indictment unsealed Tuesday against St. Louis County jail employee Tony Weaver describes his interactions with an owner of several small businesses.

The businessman is named in the court filing as “John Smith,” and describes the kinds of businesses he owns without addresses or other identifying information.

Similarly, unrelated indictments unsealed last week naming three city officials — Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, Alderman Jeffrey Boyd, and former Alderman John Collins-Muhammad — also recorded their interactions with a small businessman.

In those indictments, the businessman is identified as “John Doe.”

But based on other records, the Post-Dispatch identified the businessman as Mohammed Almuttan, a gas station and convenience store operator who also owns a Jennings auto repair shop and laundromat on West Florissant Avenue.

In the Weaver indictment, the businessman mentions he owns a “mechanic shop, the laundromat, supermarket, gas station, construction company, and Shepley.”

Almuttan is the owner of a property where a convenience and liquor store is located at 100 Shepley Drive in unincorporated north St. Louis County.

Almuttan was charged in a 2017 cigarette and synthetic marijuana trafficking sting. Many of his federal charges were dismissed in April, when he pleaded guilty to a remaining charge of conspiracy to traffic in contraband cigarettes.

On Monday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office filed a motion in Almuttan’s case seeking the forfeiture of property Almuttan derived from the sale of contraband cigarettes, which Almuttan agreed to in his plea, according to the motion. The property includes over $2 million in cash and bank-held funds, two cars, 4,223 cartons of cigarettes and 25 firearms.

Neither Almuttan nor his attorney have responded to requests for comment.