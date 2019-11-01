CLAYTON — A retired judge and a lawyer are among the county executive's picks to replace two members of the St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners.
County Executive Sam Page announced Friday afternoon that he is nominating William Ray Price Jr. and Michelle Schwerin to the board, following last week's $20 million verdict against the police department in a discrimination case.
The County Council will have to approve the nominations. Once approved, they could take effect in 20 days, although a majority of circuit judges could veto them, according to the charter.
A council committee meeting has been scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday to consider the nominations.
Price is a partner at Armstrong Teasdale. He served two terms as chief justice for the Missouri Supreme Court, and also served as a member of the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners. During his time on the bench, Price "championed" the development of drug courts and criminal sentencing reform, according the county's press release.
Schwerin is an lawyer and a CPA. As a shareholder at the Capes Sokal law firm, she specializes in civil tax examinations, appeals, litigation and criminal tax investigations. She is an adjunct professor at Webster University, where she teaches in the master of forensic accounting program. She also serves on the St. Louis Jewish Community Center's Board of Directors.
"These selections were made with great care and consideration over the course of several weeks," Page wrote. "I am confident Judge Price and Ms. Schwerin will help lead the department toward an even safer and more inclusive St. Louis County."
The commissioners they will replace are Laurie Westfall and the board's former chairman, Roland Corvington. Page told Westfall she would be replaced, and Corvington resigned on Monday.
But there could be more changes to come, because the remaining members of the five-person board — Mark Gaertner, Lawrence Wooten and Art Johnson — are all serving on expired terms.
The changing of the guard follows last Friday's jury verdict in favor of Sgt. Keith Wildhaber, who is gay. He filed a lawsuit alleging that he was discriminated against when he was passed over for 23 promotions during Chief Jon Belmar's administration.
Page announced Sunday that he would be replacing police commissioners, who have the power to hire and fire the chief. But Page also has made comments supporting Belmar, stating that he expects the chief to lead the department through "changes during the next few weeks."
The police board held an emergency closed meeting Tuesday, which lasted two hours. They emerged with a news release announcing that they would be hiring an outside firm to review the department's policies and procedures as well as form a diversity committee.
Corvington resigned before the meeting, saying he heard that Page was looking to replace board members so he "decided to make it easy for him."
Page said in his announcement on Friday: "These appointments are the beginning of a critical transition period. We will continue implementing serious and thoughtful changes in the coming weeks."