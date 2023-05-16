ST. LOUIS — News broke Monday morning that the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office launched a new effort to free a man they say was wrongfully convicted of murder, but Christopher Dunn didn’t find out himself until an afternoon phone call from his wife.

It was around 4:30 p.m. when Kira Dunn, 53, delivered the news to her husband of nine years. Once she told him, Kira Dunn said her husband paused and didn’t say anything for a while.

"We’ve had so many emotional ups and downs, sometimes we don’t react with joy or sorrow. We just absorb it," said Kira Dunn in an interview. "Until he walks out that door, we can’t get our hopes up."

Christopher Dunn’s innocence claims rely on the lack of physical evidence linking him to the killing of 15-year-old Ricco Rogers in 1990. A teen himself at the time, Christopher Dunn, now 51, maintains that at the time of the murder, he was at home with his mother and sister.

The main two witnesses have since recanted their testimony, saying they were pressured by police and prosecutors at the time to make an identification. A judge in 2020 noted no court today would convict Christopher Dunn but cited legal hurdles in Dunn's case, despite evidence of his innocence.

Up until Monday, Dunn’s bid for freedom had been denied by nearly every possible court. The Missouri Supreme Court and U.S. Supreme Court have both refused to hear his case.

"When you lie down, it’s over. As long as there is breath in our bodies, we are going to fight until he gets home," said Kira Dunn. "The evidence speaks for itself. Chris is innocent."

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner filed a motion to vacate the murder sentence of Christopher Dunn, using a law influenced by the case of a man she worked to set free earlier this year, Lamar Johnson. At one point, Johnson and Dunn, both Black men from St. Louis, were acquainted with each other in prison.

In fact, Kira Dunn attended Lamar Johnson’s five-day hearing in December, where witnesses and former detectives and officers testified about Johnson’s prosecution. A judge ultimately granted Gardner’s motion, and Johnson walked out of the Carnahan Courthouse a free man on Valentine’s Day.

Gardner’s filing comes just two weeks before she’s set to resign June 1. She announced her resignation earlier this month, following the departure of nearly all the office's attorneys over the past few months.

High-profile crimes and the lack of movement on the disposition of those suspects’ charges triggered calls for Gardner’s removal from some state lawmakers and the Missouri Attorney General’s Office.

Steve Ohmer, one of the prosecutors from Christopher Dunn’s trial, is now a St. Louis Circuit Court judge. During the 1991 trial, Ohmer simultaneously prosecuted a case against one of the main witnesses, who, after testifying, had pending felony charges reduced.

But Dunn, now backed by the Midwest Innocence Project, with his quest for freedom being led by the same circuit attorney's office that convicted him, isn’t worried about the politics.

Thursday will be the anniversary of Rogers death. Normally, Dunn fasts during this time, praying for justice for the killing. His wife says that will continue.

"When he gets justice, Ricco gets justice," Kira Dunn said.

