Wife of Troy, Mo., man charged in deadly highway attack taken into custody

O'FALLON, Mo. — The wife of a 39-year-old man who investigators say fatally beat another man on the side of a highway is now in police custody pending charges, the Missouri Highway Patrol said Thursday.
Joshua O'Keefe, of the 600 block of Wood Briar Drive in Troy, Missouri, has been charged with second-degree murder following Sunday's confrontation with Ron Lawson, 68. Troopers with the Missouri Highway Patrol found Lawson, a Winfield resident, unconscious on the side of Highway 40 (Interstate 64) suffering from grave head injuries.
He later died at a hospital.
Authorities searched for O'Keefe until he turned himself in Wednesday.
O'Keefe's wife, who has not yet been named, was arrested on suspicion of hindering prosecution but formal charges haven't yet been filed, the St. Charles County prosecuting attorney's office said Thursday.
Authorities say she was with O'Keefe when he beat Lawson on a portion of Highway 40 in O'Fallon, Missouri.
According to court records, witnesses told police that both O'Keefe and Lawson got out of their cars on the side of the road. O'Keefe ran toward Lawson and punched him, causing Lawson to fall. O'Keefe picked him up, punched him again and then put Lawson back inside his own car and then left.
After an image of O'Keefe's truck was made public, on Monday a tipster in Lake St. Louis reached out to let investigators know that O'Keefe had come by their residence looking to buy a golf cart. Another tipster in Chesterfield told police the same thing.
O'Keefe's employer also reached out to police, according to court records, and told them that the trailer attached to the truck in the photos looked like a trailer belonging to their company. O'Keefe's employer told police that O'Keefe had in the past taken the trailer without permission for personal use. O'Keefe had also called in sick to work that week, which was unusual behavior for him, his employer told police.
When police went to O'Keefe's home, he wasn't there. His wife arrived home driving the same truck O'Keefe had been driving at the time of the assault against Lawson, according to court documents. She told police she didn't know where her husband was and refused to answer questions without a lawyer.
Police said O'Keefe has a criminal history with "several assaults" and has been described by coworkers as having a "temper."
O'Keefe was sentenced to prison time in 2009 for robbery.
