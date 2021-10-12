Wild cards: Spree has police wondering if bistate gaming thefts are linked

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One Pokemon card that was in the stolen cases had a crease in it but the shop was still asking $600.

Bozarth said he is in a group chat with the owners of other game stores and he's seen a surveillance image of one suspect in St. Louis County.

"I can tell you right now, I have no doubt, that's our guy too," Bozarth said, because the man was wearing similar clothing and carrying a similar bag in both heists.

Shownes said officers from the other jurisdictions will be sharing surveillance photos to compare cases. He said the Illinois State Police processed the scene to collect evidence. The shops and police said they might be releasing photos to the public to help find the bandit.

The Yeti Gaming shop on Watson Road also had a wood board covering the broken front door Tuesday. A man who came to the door told a reporter the owner was still working with insurance and declined to talk. Dion Olson, the community relations officer with Crestwood police, said police have no arrests in the break-in yet.